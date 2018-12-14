 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Remembering James W. ‘Chief’ Wilson

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

James W. 'Chief' Wilson took the Jones High School band performed at the World's Fair in New York in 1964. Carl Maultsby is in the front row, 7th from the left. Photo courtesy of Carl Maultsby.

A funeral service was held in Orlando for James W. Chief Wilson, who died last week at the age of 90.

Wilson was the director of the Jones High School band from 1950 to 1990. Starting with hand me down instruments and uniforms, Wilson took the band to the national stage, including a performance of the World’s Fair in New York in 1964.

One of the band members at that performance was a young Carl Maultsby. He joined Intersection to talk about Chief’s influence on the musical lives of Jones High School students and beyond. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP