Intersection: Remembering James W. ‘Chief’ Wilson

A funeral service was held in Orlando for James W. Chief Wilson, who died last week at the age of 90.

Wilson was the director of the Jones High School band from 1950 to 1990. Starting with hand me down instruments and uniforms, Wilson took the band to the national stage, including a performance of the World’s Fair in New York in 1964.

One of the band members at that performance was a young Carl Maultsby. He joined Intersection to talk about Chief’s influence on the musical lives of Jones High School students and beyond.