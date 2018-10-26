Intersection: Red Tide & Blue-Green Algae; Zambonis; Kaley Honeycutt

Blue-green algae hit the headlines in 2016, clogging the waterways around the St. Lucie river with Toxic slime.

The blue-green algae is still around, and now there’s another aquatic menace spreading along the Atlantic coast and littering the beaches with dead fish: red tide. So what’s behind these blooms? How much do scientists know about what causes red tide and how and why it spreads?

Today on Intersection we take a closer look at the problems fouling Florida’s waterways. We’re joined by 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green, Stetson University Water Institute executive director Clay Henderson, and Mote Marine Program Manager for Environmental Health, Dr. Tracy Fanara.

Then- it’s hockey season- and yes the sunshine state has its share of hardcore hockey fans. We’ll meet someone whose passion for hockey is also his business. Justin Cirillo keeps the ice slick for the puck at the Daytona Ice Arena.

And- we revisit an interview with a Florida raised surf rocker- now making music in Boston. A conversation with Kaley Honeycutt about writing songs and carving a niche in the music industry.