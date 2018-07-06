 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Recycling; Hurricane Maria Evacuees; Carly Jo Jackson

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

It feels good to recycle. But do you ever wonder just what happens to those cans, bottles and cardboard boxes once the truck empties out your recycling cart? Not all of ends up where you might expect. And, as the cost of recycling goes up, cities and counties are looking at ways to improve the quality of material that’s getting shipped out.

On this episode of Intersection, a visit to the Orange County MRF facility where solid waste manager David Gregory and Waste Management employee David Reed explain what not to put in the cart.  Then, a discussion about how counties and cities are having to rethink their recycling strategy with Waste Management communications director Dawn McCormick & UF engineering professor Fazil T. Najafi. 

It’s been a chaotic and stressful week for evacuees from Hurricane Maria who’ve been living in hotels and motels since the storm forced them from their homes in Puerto Rico. A FEMA program that’s been helping with accommodation has been extended for a few more weeks while advocates go to court seeking more assistance. So what’s the outlook for those evacuees? We’re joined by Denise Collazo of Faith In Action and Republican State Rep. Bob Cortes. 

And, music from Carly Jo Jackson. We revisit a performance from the Florida singer songwriter that first aired in July 2017. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP