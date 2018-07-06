Intersection: Recycling; Hurricane Maria Evacuees; Carly Jo Jackson

It feels good to recycle. But do you ever wonder just what happens to those cans, bottles and cardboard boxes once the truck empties out your recycling cart? Not all of ends up where you might expect. And, as the cost of recycling goes up, cities and counties are looking at ways to improve the quality of material that’s getting shipped out.

On this episode of Intersection, a visit to the Orange County MRF facility where solid waste manager David Gregory and Waste Management employee David Reed explain what not to put in the cart. Then, a discussion about how counties and cities are having to rethink their recycling strategy with Waste Management communications director Dawn McCormick & UF engineering professor Fazil T. Najafi.

It’s been a chaotic and stressful week for evacuees from Hurricane Maria who’ve been living in hotels and motels since the storm forced them from their homes in Puerto Rico. A FEMA program that’s been helping with accommodation has been extended for a few more weeks while advocates go to court seeking more assistance. So what’s the outlook for those evacuees? We’re joined by Denise Collazo of Faith In Action and Republican State Rep. Bob Cortes.

And, music from Carly Jo Jackson. We revisit a performance from the Florida singer songwriter that first aired in July 2017.