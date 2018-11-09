Intersection: Recount; Nursing Education; Maker Faire

Three days after the mid term election and three races look headed for a recount. So what would a recount mean in the race for Senate, Governor and Agriculture commissioner?

For Floridians who lived through the 2000 presidential election- this may bring back memories of the Bush v Gore recount dispute which ended up in the hands of the US Supreme Court.

On this episode of Intersection, a discussion about what triggers a statewide recount, why it’s taking so long to get an accurate tally of votes, and what happens next. Joining Intersection are 90.7’s Amy Green who’s been covering the story, University of Central Florida political science professor Aubrey Jewett, and Michael T Morley, professor of law at Florida State University who specializes in election law, constitutional law, remedies and the federal courts.

The UCF college of nursing is launching a fundraising drive- with proceeds supporting scholarships for nursing students, research and medical mission trips.

The college of nursing is approaching its 40th anniversary, and from the education desk this week we’re joined by Mary Lou Sole and Christina Gonzalez, for a closer look at the changing face of nursing education.

Orlando’s Maker Faire kicks off at the Central Florida Fair Grounds this weekend. It’s billed as the greatest show- and tell- on earth- a family friendly showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness.

The event started out at the Orlando Science Center, a venue it’s now outgrown. We talked to a couple of the makers helping make it happen. Nick Georgoudiou and Allen Paschel say there’s something for everyone at this year’s event– from battle bots to chocolate making.