 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Recapping The Recount

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

The machine recount in Florida’s mid-term election has ended- but the drama continues in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Brenda Snipes, the supervisor of elections in Broward, has been under fire over how her office handled the election.

After more than a week of mounting frustrations- and lawsuits- Broward finished its recount but missed the three o clock deadline to upload the results for the Senate, Governor and Agriculture Commissioner’s races by two minutes.

Meanwhile Palm Beach County also missed its deadline.  Supervisor of elections Susan Bucher said her staff gave a heroic effort and blamed outdated machines, vowing to buy new equipment.

Of the three statewide races, the Governor’s race appears all but decided,with a hand recount in the race for Senate and Agriculture Commission. And the election’s still being litigated,even as the front runners begin their transition to power.

Joining Intersection for the latest on the recount are 90.7’s Amy Green, WLRN reporter Caitie Switalski, Democratic analyst Jason Henry, Stetson University professor of law Ciara Torres-Spelliscy and Republican political analyst Frank Torres.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP