Intersection: Rebuilding The Florida Panhandle

by (WMFE)
Three weeks after Hurricane Michael walloped the Florida panhandle – some advocates are worried the public- and the media’s- attention is shifting elsewhere.

The estimated cost of rebuilding after Michael is 4 point 5 billion dollars, and a coalition that includes former Florida lawmakers, non profits and business leaders is trying to keep the spotlight on the recovery effort.

Ron Sachs, with Sachs Media, one of the partners in Rebuild850.org joins Intersection for a conversation about the effort to ensure Floridians don’t forget about the so-called Forgotten Coast.


