Intersection: Real Estate, Sharks and Jones High School Band

House prices in Orlando are picking up and the supply of available homes is shrinking.

That’s good news for homeowners looking to sell. but what about first time home buyers, or homeowners looking for something a bit bigger? What’s driving real estate in Central Florida, and what does it takes to buy a home?

The housing market is heating up and so is the water. As swimmers and surfers hit the beach, there’s been a flurry of shark bites reported up and down the coast. George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida explains why more people get bitten here, and what decades of research has taught him about shark – human interaction.

And, what does it take to turn a music consumer into a music creator? We listen in on a rehearsal with the Jones High School marching band, and talk with director Jamaal Nicholas about how he’s teaching students to see music as more than a hobby.