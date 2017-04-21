 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Real Estate, Sharks and Jones High School Band

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

House prices in Orlando are picking up and the supply of available homes is shrinking.

That’s good news for homeowners looking to sell. but what about first time home buyers, or homeowners looking for something a bit bigger? What’s driving real estate in Central Florida, and what does it takes to buy a home?

The housing market is heating up and so is the water. As swimmers and surfers hit the beach, there’s been a flurry of shark bites reported up and down the coast. George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the University of Florida explains why more people get bitten here, and what decades of research has taught him about shark – human interaction.

And, what does it take to turn a music consumer into a music creator? We listen in on a rehearsal with the Jones High School marching band, and talk with director Jamaal Nicholas about how he’s teaching students to see music as more than a hobby.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP