 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Pulse Fence, Simulation Industry, And The Rise Of The (Vending) Machines

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Drive past the Pulse nightclub now and you’ll see something different.

The chainlink fence that served as a backdrop for people’s handmade memorials is gone, replaced by a smaller fence that allows more room for people to come and pay their respects to the victims of the shooting. We talk to Pulse owner Barbara Poma about the new fence. We’ll also hear about the process of saving those thousands of memorial items, and hear from a business nearby about how they’re doing three months on.

Then- simulation is big business in Central Florida… and the industry covers everything from immersive video games to train soldiers, to hyper realistic mannequins used for medical training. Two local industry leaders join us to talk about the future of simulation.

And the next time you get the late night munchies and go for a pizza… you could be standing in front of a vending machine! Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara joins us to talk about the kinds of high end foods available at the push of a button.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP