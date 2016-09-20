Intersection: Pulse Fence, Simulation Industry, And The Rise Of The (Vending) Machines

Drive past the Pulse nightclub now and you’ll see something different.

The chainlink fence that served as a backdrop for people’s handmade memorials is gone, replaced by a smaller fence that allows more room for people to come and pay their respects to the victims of the shooting. We talk to Pulse owner Barbara Poma about the new fence. We’ll also hear about the process of saving those thousands of memorial items, and hear from a business nearby about how they’re doing three months on.

Then- simulation is big business in Central Florida… and the industry covers everything from immersive video games to train soldiers, to hyper realistic mannequins used for medical training. Two local industry leaders join us to talk about the future of simulation.

And the next time you get the late night munchies and go for a pizza… you could be standing in front of a vending machine! Orlando Weekly food critic Faiyaz Kara joins us to talk about the kinds of high end foods available at the push of a button.