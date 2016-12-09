 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Pulse Calls, The Center’s Responce & D’Andrea Pelletier

It’s nearly six months since the shooting at Pulse Nightclub, the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

90.7 News has been reporting on the story from day one- and on today’s program, we’re taking a look at the narrative that’s emerged from that night from the viewpoint of those who listened to the tragedy unfold: the 911 dispatchers.

How do the people on the other end of the 911 call train for a mass casualty event on this scale, and how they cope with the aftermath. We’re joined by a veteran dispatcher, and a 911 dispatch trainer.

In the six months since the shooting, Orlando residents reached out to one another for support. New political movements were started and new alliances formed. Terry DiCarlo joins us from The Center- the focal point for Orlando’s LGBT residents in the aftermath of the shooting. And we’re taking your calls. How do you think the city’s changed in the last 6 months?

And we’re bringing you an encore presentation of a performance by the Opera Realtor- D’Andrea Pelletier, performing a couple of her favorite holiday arias.


