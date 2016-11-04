 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Pulse 911 Calls; Carl Hiaasen, Dave Barry & Barbara Peterson

by (WMFE)

This week a judge ruled that recordings of the 911 calls made by the shooter in the Pulse nightclub could be made public.

But recordings of other calls from the club that night are still up for debate.

Just how much does the public have the right to know? And what about the rights of the families of victims and the survivors of that massacre?

We’re joined by reporters from the Orlando Sentinel to talk about the legal battle to get those calls released. 

Then, Carl Hiaassen and Dave Barry know the value of free speech and access to government records. Are those rights under threat? Barry and Hiaassen in a discussion with Barbara Peterson from the First Amendment Foundation about freedom of the press, politics and the 2016 election. 

And- from the Rolling Stones to Daft Punk, record store owner Hanna Skrobko talks about some of her favorite records from the 70s through today.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

