Intersection: Puerto Rico Response Center In Orlando Providing Food, Clothes and Hope

by (WMFE)
The Maria Migration to Florida continues with no end in sight. One of the first stops for some of the evacuees is a non-profit billing itself as “The Puerto Rican embassy in central Florida.” The organization, Latino Leadership, has been serving families at its Puerto Rico Family Response Center in Orlando– in coordination with the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Marucci Guzman is executive director of Latino Leadership.


