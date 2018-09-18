 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Puerto Rico, One Year On From Hurricane Maria

by (WMFE)

This week marks a year since Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico. The death toll in the aftermath of the storm sparked public outrage- and denial from the Trump administration.

An investigation from the news website Quartz, the Associated Press and Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism explores the stories behind the numbers- interviewing hundreds of family members of victims and reviewing the testimony of many more.

The investigation shows how lack of medical care after the storm contributed to the deaths of hundreds of Puerto Ricans with treatable ailments.

Journalist Ana Campoy joins Intersection to explain how the investigation was carried out and what can be learned from how Puerto Rican and Federal authorities responded to the disaster. 

Then- a conversation with UCF professor Fernando Rivera about his research hub established in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Rivera is focused on what the influx of evacuees has meant for the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida, and how this community responded to the disaster.

And Journalist Maria Padilla is writing a book based on oral histories of evacuees who left Puerto Rico and relocated to Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. She joins Intersection to explain how she and co-author Nancy Rosado are recording those stories and what they say about the impact of the storm on the island and the Puerto Rican diaspora. 


