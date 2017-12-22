Intersection: Puerto Rico Family Response Center, Gator Bite: Two Years Later & Musician Craig Thompson

One of the first stops for some Puerto Rican evacuees is a non-profit billing itself as “The Puerto Rican embassy in central Florida.” The organization Latino Leadership has been helping families at its Puerto Rico Family Response Center in Orlando.

We speak to a community organizer on the front lines in helping those fleeing the island with food, employment mental health assistance and hugs to give people hope.

And a story of resilience. It’s been more than two years since an alligator bit off Rachel Lilienthal’s right arm while she was swimming in the Wekiva River. How is she doing now? We check up on her recovery

Then we revisit an Intersection session with Orlando musician Craig Thompson–he brings the spirit of growing up in Jamaica to the music he performs in Central Florida.