 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Puerto Rico Family Response Center, Gator Bite: Two Years Later & Musician Craig Thompson

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

One of the first stops for some Puerto Rican evacuees is a non-profit billing itself as “The Puerto Rican embassy in central Florida.” The organization Latino Leadership has been helping families at its Puerto Rico Family Response Center in Orlando.
We speak to a community organizer on the front lines in helping those fleeing the island with food, employment mental health assistance and hugs to give people hope.

And a story of resilience. It’s been more than two years since an alligator bit off Rachel Lilienthal’s right arm while she was swimming in the Wekiva River. How is she doing now? We check up on her recovery

Then we revisit an Intersection session with Orlando musician Craig Thompson–he brings the spirit of growing up in Jamaica to the music he performs in Central Florida.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP