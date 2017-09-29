 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Puerto Rico After Maria & The Negroni Trio

by (WMFE)

A week after Hurricane Maria smashed into Puerto Rico, the federal government suspended the Jones Act, a rule that adds to the cost of shipping goods into the island. But residents still face a massive challenge. As the days stretch on with no power, each day revolves around the search for gas to power generators, clean water and cell service. And hospitals are struggling to care for the sick.

What needs to happen now for Puerto Rico’s recovery, what can you do to help, and what does the disaster mean for Central Florida?

Then, Miami based musicians Negroni’s Trio recorded their latest album in Puerto Rico. Tonight they’re performing in Orlando. We’ll chat to drummer Nomar Negroni about the album which includes new takes on classic standards.


