Intersection: Puerto Rican Voters, Valencia’s Poinciana Campus, & Caring For Florida’s Wildlife

More than two hundred thousand Puerto Ricans have left the island for Florida since Hurricane Maria. Their priorities are finding work and housing but politicos are already wondering how these new arrivals will affect the 2018 elections. Will Puerto Ricans, rebuilding their lives, be motivated to register and head to the polls in this purple-swing-battleground state?

A conversation with a UCF political science professor and a grassroots Latino voter advocate about the growing Puerto Rican vote.

Then, Students in Osceola County have a new, more convenient higher education option. Valencia College just dedicated its new Poinciana campus – a move the college thinks will affect the region.

And, we visit a hospital and sanctuary for injured wildlife.


