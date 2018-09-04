Intersection: Puerto Rican Vote; Craig Fugate; BCU Wildcats

While some of the results in last week’s primary election defied expectations, turnout was also high. So what does that mean for the general election in November?

On Intersection this week we take a closer look at the impact of the Puerto Rican vote in Florida on the midterm elections. Joining the show are Betsy Franceschini with Hispanic Federation, Prof. Jorge Duany with Florida International University and Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Mary Jane Arrington.

It’s peak storm season, and we revisit a conversation with former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate. Fugate reflects on how communities need to prepare for hurricanes of increasing strength, and his ‘Waffle House index.’

And- Bethune Cookman’s Marching Wildcats band is the focus of a Netflix series. “Marching Orders” follows the band, which is regarded as one of the best in the nation, as it prepared for another marching season. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne sits down with Band Director Donovan V. Wells and Drum Major Bree’shawn Watson.