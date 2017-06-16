Intersection: Puerto Rican Statehood; Immigration Law; Gallery At Avalon Island

Puerto Rico voted for statehood- but not everyone took part in the referendum. Less than a quarter of the population cast a vote.

Is statehood the best option for the economically struggling island? What’s in it for the rest of the US?

Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute director Jorge Duany joins the program, along with orlandolatino.org founder Maria Padilla, tecnetico.com founder Wilton Vargas & Ronald Morales who moved to Florida from Puerto Rico in 2015.

John Gihon spent years working as an attorney for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He says the immigration system is “dysfunctional and messed up” and now he defends clients facing deportation. John Gihon gives us the attorney’s perspective of how immigration law is applied.

And what’s the difference between art and performance? Patrick Green bridges the gap at the Gallery at Avalon Island with his in between series. We visit the gallery and talk to Green about building a smart community art space, and making challenging art accessible.