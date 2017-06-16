 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Puerto Rican Statehood; Immigration Law; Gallery At Avalon Island

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Puerto Rico voted for statehood- but not everyone took part in the referendum. Less than a quarter of the population cast a vote.

Is statehood the best option for the economically struggling island? What’s in it for the rest of the US? 

Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute director Jorge Duany joins the program, along with orlandolatino.org founder Maria Padilla, tecnetico.com founder Wilton Vargas & Ronald Morales who moved to Florida from Puerto Rico in 2015. 

John Gihon spent years working as an attorney for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He says the immigration system is “dysfunctional and messed up” and now he defends clients facing deportation. John Gihon gives us the attorney’s perspective of  how immigration law is applied.

And what’s the difference between art and performance? Patrick Green bridges the gap at the Gallery at Avalon Island with his in between series. We visit the gallery and talk to Green about building a smart community art space, and making challenging art accessible.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP