Intersection: Puerto Rican Healthcare, Daytona Beach Homelessness & Painting A Mural

Puerto Rican officials are warning the island’s healthcare system is heading for collapse.

Almost half of the island’s residents are covered by Medicaid, but unlike the states, Puerto Rico’s medicaid funding is capped and officials say the money’s running out. Puerto Rico’s secretary of state Luis Rivera Marin says one of the reasons residents have been leaving the island for states like Florida is to seek out better healthcare. If the healthcare system collapses, Florida will feel the impact.

Then, could Daytona Beach soon be getting a new homeless shelter? Father Phil Egitto from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church joins us to talk about how the faith community is spearheading efforts to create a shelter in Daytona Beach.

And, Andrew Rose says his new painting is bigger than his first apartment in San Francisco. We step onto the scaffolding at Florida Hospital where Rose is creating his mural.


