Intersection: Puerto Rican Aid, Observing The Night Sky & Composer David MacDonald

To go or to stay, that’s the dilemma facing many Puerto Ricans now as they try to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

The storm triggered a wave of evacuees to Florida- but for those who remain in Puerto Rico- what challenges are they facing, and how long will it be before life returns to normal?

We’re talking to Central Floridians who’ve been back after the storm, including doctors who went to do life saving medical work

Then, good telescopes are expensive. So when scientists need access to a powerful scope sometimes they split the cost. We talk to Dan Batcheldor about an observatory in the Canary Islands and the schools that use it.

And local composer David MacDonald is showcasing his work with a wind quintet this weekend. We’ll talk to MacDonald about making contemporary classical music.