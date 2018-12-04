 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Education


Intersection: Public Records Reveal College Faculty Gender & Race Gaps

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Of the women entering science, technology, engineering and math careers today, 45 percent of them will be gone from the STEM field by the time they turn 40.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne took a look at the faculty in the engineering field around the state to explore the demographic makeup and salaries of college faculty.

Pamela McCauley, professor of engineering at the University of Central Florida.

“The statistic is of the women entering STEM careers today, approximately 45 percent of them will be gone from the field by the time the turn 40,” says Pamela McCauley, professor of engineering at the University of Central Florida.

While there could be a host of reasons why this is happening like work life balance, career changes, etc., McCauley said a lack of mentors and role models early in a women’s career including high school and college is partly to blame.

McCauley said she didn’t have many women engineers to look up to as she went from kindergarten to grad school. Having those mentors early are crucial in keeping women in the engineering workforce “so they can actually see people who look like them, they see women who are engineers and scientist and actually enjoying their careers, that’s a role model. A mentor, someone who can help shepherd you through the process, help you understand what it’s going to take to be a successful scientist or engineer and what some of the career options might be when you do decide to choose your field.”

This interview first aired on 90.7 News in March 2018

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP