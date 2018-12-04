Intersection: Public Records Reveal College Faculty Gender & Race Gaps

Of the women entering science, technology, engineering and math careers today, 45 percent of them will be gone from the STEM field by the time they turn 40.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne took a look at the faculty in the engineering field around the state to explore the demographic makeup and salaries of college faculty.

Pamela McCauley, professor of engineering at the University of Central Florida.

While there could be a host of reasons why this is happening like work life balance, career changes, etc., McCauley said a lack of mentors and role models early in a women’s career including high school and college is partly to blame.

McCauley said she didn’t have many women engineers to look up to as she went from kindergarten to grad school. Having those mentors early are crucial in keeping women in the engineering workforce “so they can actually see people who look like them, they see women who are engineers and scientist and actually enjoying their careers, that’s a role model. A mentor, someone who can help shepherd you through the process, help you understand what it’s going to take to be a successful scientist or engineer and what some of the career options might be when you do decide to choose your field.”

