Intersection: Project Haiti

by (WMFE)
Image: screenshot from an Embry Riddle Aeronautical University video showing a solar powered water filtration system. Image courtesy of ERAU

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s “Project Haiti” initiative has received a $25,000 grant from Ford Motor company.

Through the initiative students and faculty take clean drinking water filtration systems to Haitian communities. Project Haiti started in January 2010.

90.7’s Crystal Chavez spoke to Dr. Marc Compere, associate professor of mechanical engineering at ERAU,  and mechanical engineering senior Rachel Hunt, about their latest trip.

