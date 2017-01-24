 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Pro Bowl In Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image: NFL.com

Next Sunday, some of the best football players in the country will gather at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the NFL Pro Bowl. The two teams are picked by NFL fans who vote for the best players from the AFC and the NFC.

Orange County chipped in $3 million dollars to bring the star studded exhibition game here from Hawaii. Steve Hogan of Florida Citrus Sports, says thousands of fans coming to the city will pump millions back into the local economy.


