 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Privatizing the International Space Station

by Matthew Peddie (WMFE)
Play Audio

The International Space Station. Photo: NASA

The Washington Post reported recently that NASA is considering turning the International Space Station over to private companies to run. Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport tells Intersection the White House wants to end direct funding for the space station in 7 years, and NASA is trying to figure out the future of the ISS beyond that.

Davenport says NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine  has talked to large corporations about managing the space station through a consortium.

“The idea is that if NASA could get out of running it on a day-to-day basis and turn over operations a company or a consortium of companies, then NASA could continue to use it and benefit from it but be one of many customers that would go up and use the International Space Station,” Davenport says.

“It’s now used as a research laboratory, you could see it being used for that purpose. Perhaps you could get wealthy individuals who would want to go up there for a week or two, sort of use it as a space hotel.”

He says Florida’s space industry is central to the idea of commercial space along with the “growth of the Space Coast.”

“There’s a lot going on in space right now too and there’s a lot going on at NASA. It’s a really fascinating time,” Davenport says.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP