Intersection: Primary Recap; Gaming Tournaments & Security; Chris Belt

On Tuesday Andrew Gillum surged to success in Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary. While Gillum addressed supporters in Tallahassee, GOP gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis celebrated with his base at an election night party in Orlando.

On this episode of Intersection, we discuss what the victories of Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis mean for the Democratic and the Republican parties with Democratic political analyst Jason Henry and Republican political analyst Molly Nardella.

The deadly shooting at an E-Sports tournament in Jacksonville last weekend shocked the gaming community and raised questions about security. We talk to E-sports promoter Alex Jebailey about how he’s addressing gamers concerns in the wake of the shooting.

Heading to college, Chris Belt wanted to be a spy. Now, Belt is a classical guitarist and champion of avante garde music in Orlando. An encore performance from Chris Belt on Intersection.