Intersection: Primary Elections; Sustainability; Journalists Covering Trauma

August 28th is primary day in Florida. Candidates statewide are vying for their party’s nomination in the race for the Governor’s mansion. Agriculture commissioner and attorney general are also on the ballot.

More than 1.6 million Floridians already voted- either by mail or at early voting sites, beating out the 2014 tally.

Issues like toxic algae, gun safety, healthcare and education funding have grabbed headlines. On this episode of Intersection, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel talk candidates and policy ahead of the big races.

What does the word sustainable mean to you? A group of students at Rollins College are putting sustainability into action. They’ve been selected as Millennium Fellows- and given the task of advancing United Nations sustainability goals. We’ll hear from Rollins College provost Susan Singer and student Christina Fuleihan about the fellowship and what sustainability means to them.

And- Jacksonville joins a grim list of cities rocked by the violence of a mass shooting. We’ll revisit a conversation with journalists who cover trauma… and learn about the network of journalists figuring out how to tell the stories of these recurring tragedies.