 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: Primary Day Analyis

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Michelle Ertel and Dick Batchelor. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

It’s primary day in Florida. Candidates statewide are vying for their party’s nomination in the race for the Governor’s mansion. Agriculture commissioner and attorney general are also on the ballot.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have already voted- either by mail or at early voting sites, beating out the 2014 primary election early voting tally.

Issues like toxic algae, gun safety, healthcare and education funding have grabbed headlines, along with election security and the challenges facing Puerto Rican evacuees.

Democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel join Intersection to discuss the issues driving voters to the polls for the 2018 primary.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP