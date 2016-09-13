Intersection: Previewing The Fall Concert Line Up With Bao Le Huu
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
From comedy-country to classic rock, there’s something to rattle the eardrums of every type of music fan in Central Florida.
And Orlando Weekly music critic Bao Le Huu says, with the summer of blockbuster concerts behind us, Central Florida music lovers are in for an action-packed fall.
Bao previews the shows he’s looking forward to in the fall concert season, from bluegrass to rap, old favorites and brand new artists. Press on the audio player at the top of the page to hear the full interview!
Featured are:
- Tribute to the late Ralph Stanley- various bluegrass artists including Jackson & Forest Rogers- performing at Southern Fried Sunday at Wills Pub
- Wheeler Walker Jr. (comedy country act) at The Social
- Howling Midnight, Copper Bones, Yoghurt Smoothness & other two piece bands performing at Punk on the Patio
- Astronautalis (he’s a rapper originally from Jacksonville) at Will’s Pub
- DJ Abilities, E-Turn, Madd Illz, Purple Kloud- performing at Swamburger’s Advanced Listening showcase
- Peter Hook & the Light (former New Order bassist) – performing at the Plaza Live
- Makoto Kawabata from Acid Mother’s Temple & Tatsuya Nakatani- performing at the Gallery at Avalon Island
- Holly Hunt, Knife Hits, Gillian Carter, Cave of Swimmers & others- performing at Florida Is Loud Fest at Uncle Lou’s
- Foreign Dissent 3- No Fun, The Caulfield Cult, Traverse, Ducking Punches
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity