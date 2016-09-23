Intersection: Presidential Campaigns, Pam Bondi, Medical Marijuana and Zika

Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference this week about the donation to her campaign from Trump. Bondi maintains she did nothing improper, but did that press conference do enough to quell suspicions about the timing of the donation and the decision by the state attorney’s office not to pursue a case against Trump University?

A look at the money flowing into the campaign to legalize medical marijuana shows Sheldon Adelson has just given the opposition to that campaign a big boost. Is Amendment 2 going the same way it did last time? Or does it have the momentum this time to pass?

Governor Rick Scott just got back from what the Orlando Sentinel dubbed a “Zika Outrage Tour.” Will congress pass a funding bill and give Florida the money it needs to fight Zika?

Democratic state legislature and political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican analyst and publisher of the Orlando Political Observer Frank Torres join the program.