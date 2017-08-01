Intersection: Politics & Healthcare; Addiction & Pregnancy; Theme Park Update

The Republican quest to repeal and replace Obamacare didn’t get the votes it needed. So where does the debate over health insurance go from here- and what does it mean for the one point seven million Floridians signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

On this episode of Intersection political analysts Dick Batchelor & Chris Carmody take the pulse on the health insurance battle in Florida. And they talk about big spending election campaigns from the Governor’s mansion to Capitol Hill.

The opioid epidemic is stretching healthcare resources in Florida. We check in with Daytona Beach OBGYN Pamela Carbiener who specializes in helping pregnant addicts and mothers. We also hear from a young mother Hillary Medlin who detoxed with her newborn, and is now helping others facing the same challenge, and Dixie Morgese, Executive Director of the Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties.

And – from revamping classic rides to getting up close and personal with sharks, Orlando area theme parks are looking for new ways to get visitors through the turnstiles. Orlando Sentinel theme park reporter DeWayne Bevil has the latest on new attractions for tourists and locals.