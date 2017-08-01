 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Politics & Healthcare; Addiction & Pregnancy; Theme Park Update

by (WMFE)

The Republican quest to repeal and replace Obamacare didn’t get the votes it needed. So where does the debate over health insurance go from here- and what does it mean for the one point seven million Floridians signed up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act?

On this episode of Intersection political analysts Dick Batchelor & Chris Carmody take the pulse on the health insurance battle in Florida. And they talk about big spending election campaigns from the Governor’s mansion to Capitol Hill.

The opioid epidemic is stretching healthcare resources in Florida. We check in with Daytona Beach OBGYN Pamela Carbiener who specializes in helping pregnant addicts and mothers. We also hear from a young mother Hillary Medlin who detoxed with her newborn, and is now helping others facing the same challenge, and Dixie Morgese, Executive Director of the Healthy Start Coalition of Flagler & Volusia Counties. 

And – from revamping classic rides to getting up close and personal with sharks, Orlando area theme parks are looking for new ways to get visitors through the turnstiles. Orlando Sentinel theme park reporter DeWayne Bevil has the latest on new attractions for tourists and locals.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

