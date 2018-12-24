 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Political Year In Review; Groveland Four; Apollo 8

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

Recounts, upset victories and the end of an era for some elected leaders. With 2018 coming to a close, what can we expect from the next 12 months in Tallahassee and from Florida lawmakers heading to Washington?

On this episode of Intersection, a look back at some of the biggest stories in Florida this year with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Eddie Fernandez.

Then- renewed calls for posthumous pardons for the Groveland 4, four African-American men who were wrongfully accused of rape 70 years ago.

We talk to Orlando journalist Scott Powers about the case and where it’s headed next.

And December 21st marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 8 launch. Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders made the first orbit of the moon, and their journey also left us with an indelible image: Earthrise.

Retired astronaut Nicole Stott talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the legacy of Apollo 8 and inspiring the next generation of explorers. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP