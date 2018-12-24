Intersection: Political Year In Review; Groveland Four; Apollo 8

Recounts, upset victories and the end of an era for some elected leaders. With 2018 coming to a close, what can we expect from the next 12 months in Tallahassee and from Florida lawmakers heading to Washington?

On this episode of Intersection, a look back at some of the biggest stories in Florida this year with political commentators Dick Batchelor and Eddie Fernandez.

Then- renewed calls for posthumous pardons for the Groveland 4, four African-American men who were wrongfully accused of rape 70 years ago.

We talk to Orlando journalist Scott Powers about the case and where it’s headed next.

And December 21st marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 8 launch. Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders made the first orbit of the moon, and their journey also left us with an indelible image: Earthrise.

Retired astronaut Nicole Stott talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the legacy of Apollo 8 and inspiring the next generation of explorers.