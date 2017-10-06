Intersection: Political Roundup, Property Rights & Orlando Philharmonic

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Florida’s elected officials weighed in on gun control and Orlando leaders offered support and lessons learned from the aftermath of last year’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

Meanwhile, politicians from both sides of the aisle have been visiting Puerto Rico to find out what the island needs as it begins the long road to recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Maria and how it could affect Florida.

We’re talking to political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody about the policy in the wake of deadly storms and deadly shootings.

Then-, Florida may be a hurricane prone state but that doesn’t stop people moving here. And the influx of new residents puts pressure on the sunshine state’s natural environment. Bob McClure from the James Madison Institute joins us for a conversation about the environment and property rights.

And the Orlando Philharmonic’s Artistic Director Eric Jacobsen surveys the season ahead from celtic harp to the classics.