 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Political Roundup, Property Rights & Orlando Philharmonic

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

After the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Florida’s elected officials weighed in on gun control and Orlando leaders offered support and lessons learned from the aftermath of last year’s shooting at the Pulse nightclub.

Meanwhile, politicians from both sides of the aisle have been visiting Puerto Rico to find out what the island needs as it begins the long road to recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Maria and how it could affect Florida.

We’re talking to political commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody about the policy in the wake of deadly storms and deadly shootings.

Then-, Florida may be a hurricane prone state but that doesn’t stop people moving here. And the influx of new residents puts pressure on the sunshine state’s natural environment. Bob McClure from the James Madison Institute joins us for a conversation about the environment and property rights.

And the Orlando Philharmonic’s Artistic Director Eric Jacobsen surveys the season ahead from celtic harp to the classics.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP