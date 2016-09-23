 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Political Roundup, Environmental Advocacy & Hip Hop Artist Ken Nai

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

On today’s show: we’re talking politics and money. Donald Trump’s donation to Pam Bondi, Sheldon Adelson’s cash injection to fight marijuana reform, and the money Rick Scott wants the federal government to send our way to fight Zika. Are you thinking about the money flowing behind the scenes as you get ready to cast your vote this November?

Then, former US Senator Bob Graham headlines a rally to highlight the imperilled environment of the Sunshine State this weekend. Ahead of that rally in Jacksonville, Graham talks about the threats to Florida’s environment, and why he’s not giving up in the fight to protect it.

And, up and coming Orlando hip hop artist Ken Nai joins us in the studio to perform some songs and talk about the sounds and scenes that influence his art- from his Dad’s record collection to the music of the islands.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP