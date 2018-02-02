 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Political Roundup, Eat Like Walt Disney & Singer Songwriter Zoya Zafar

A controversial ad highlighting sanctuary cities brings immigration front and center to the Gubernatorial race. Democratic Candidate Andrew Gillum says he’ll debate the issue with Republican speaker of the house and potential candidate Richard Corcoran.

How important is immigration to you in the race for the governor’s mansion? Today on Intersection we’ll unpack this and other legislative stories from Tallahassee.

Then, a fresh look at Walt Disney and the role of food at his theme parks. And Disney’s influence on dining. A conversation with the author of Eat Like Walt.

And, young singer songwriter Zoya Zafar is a fairly new face on the Orlando music scene but she’s garnering critical praise. She joins us in studio to perform songs from her upcoming album.


