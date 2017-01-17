Intersection: Policing After Tradgedy, Tackling City Hall, & The Economics Of Malls

It’s been a deadly start to the year for Orlando law enforcement. But even before the fatal shooting of Orlando Police officer Debra Clayton and sheriff’s deputy Norman Lewis… fatalities on the front lines for law enforcement officers nationwide were climbing.

According to figures released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, fatalities in 2016 were at their highest level in 5 years.

We’ll talk to the president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, Butch Arenal, about the impact a fallen officer has on a police department or sheriff’s office. We’ll also talk about community policing, and what he calls a toxic environment for law enforcement officers.

Then, Senator Bob Graham is touring the state with a new book- urging Floridians to get involved in government. Senator Graham and his co-author Chris Hand discuss civics, social media and fake news.

And, the American mall of the 80s may be in decline… so what’s taking its place? Real estate broker John Crossman and Orlando Sentinel retail reporter talk about the malls of the future.