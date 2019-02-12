 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Policing After Parkland; MSD Teacher Jeff Foster Reflects; Pulse Community Sends Messages Of Support

This week, Parkland marks one year since the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School. On this episode of Intersection we look at how the school community is coping, how law enforcement agencies are using a new law to help them act on potential threats, and the connection between two cities affected by the trauma of a mass shooting.

For nearly a year, Florida police and sheriff’s offices have had so-called red flag legislation at their disposal, which allows them to ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from the hands of people deemed a threat to themselves or others. WLRN’s Danny Rivero joins Intersection to explain the impact of the law.

AP politics teacher Jeff Foster tells us how his students at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School turned to political action after last February, and how life has changed for students and staff.  

And the onePulse Foundation is sending a banner with messages of support to Parkland, and it will honor victims of the shooting on Thursday. The foundation’s Nikole Parker joins Intersection to talk about community healing after a tragedy.


Matthew Peddie

