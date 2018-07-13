 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Poet Brian Turner Releases Jazz Album

by (WMFE)
Ben Kramer (l), and Brian Turner. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando based writer Brian Turner is best known for his poetry. Turner’s collections Here, Bullet,  and Phantom Noise and his memoir My Life as a Foreign Country draw on his experience in the US army.

Turner’s newest project is a bit different though. He assembled a group of musicians, The Interplanetary Acoustic Team, and they’re releasing an album 11 11 (Me Smiling) that includes lyrics by his late wife, the poet Ilyse Kuznetz, who died in 2016.

Brian Turner joins Intersection for a conversation about the album along with Ben Kramer who performs bass, keyboards and theremin and engineered the album. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

