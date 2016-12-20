 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Pitbull Deal; Veteran Entrepreneurs; Helping The Homeless Over The Holidays; Dave Barry

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Pitbull tweeted out his contract with Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency. The Miami rapper was paid up to $1 Million to promote the sunshine state, including in his song ‘Sexy Beaches. Gov. Rick Scott called on Visit Florida CEO Will Seccombe to resign after the terms of the secret deal were released, saying taxpayers should know how their money’s being spent.  

We talk to economist Hank Fishkind about the business of promoting Florida, and political analyst Frank Torres who weighs the political fallout from the Pitbull deal, and how it could set the tone for the next legislative session.

Then, veterans who want to get their business up and running once they leave the military can get entrepreneurial mentoring at the University of Central Florida. We talk to the veteran who wants to help others succeed in the world of business.

A non profit in Volusia County is bringing holiday cheer to the homeless- in the form of cookies. We talk to Halifax Urban Ministries about helping the homeless over the holidays.

And we revisit a conversation with humorist Dave Barry- who talks about his love of roadside attractions, the antics of Florida Man, and writing a blues song about Tupperware.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP