Intersection: Pitbull Deal; Veteran Entrepreneurs; Helping The Homeless Over The Holidays; Dave Barry

Pitbull tweeted out his contract with Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency. The Miami rapper was paid up to $1 Million to promote the sunshine state, including in his song ‘Sexy Beaches. Gov. Rick Scott called on Visit Florida CEO Will Seccombe to resign after the terms of the secret deal were released, saying taxpayers should know how their money’s being spent.

We talk to economist Hank Fishkind about the business of promoting Florida, and political analyst Frank Torres who weighs the political fallout from the Pitbull deal, and how it could set the tone for the next legislative session.

Then, veterans who want to get their business up and running once they leave the military can get entrepreneurial mentoring at the University of Central Florida. We talk to the veteran who wants to help others succeed in the world of business.

A non profit in Volusia County is bringing holiday cheer to the homeless- in the form of cookies. We talk to Halifax Urban Ministries about helping the homeless over the holidays.

And we revisit a conversation with humorist Dave Barry- who talks about his love of roadside attractions, the antics of Florida Man, and writing a blues song about Tupperware.