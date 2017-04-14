Intersection: PIP Reform, Deux Mains & Florida Music Festival Band ‘Yardij’

Is Florida’s no-fault auto insurance on the way out? There’s legislation this year that could spell the end of Personal Injury Protection insurance. Advocates say rules for car insurance on the books now don’t help anyone but there are others warning that the replacement could end up costing motorists more in the long run.

Then, a company that finds new life for old car tires in Haiti and is attempting to disrupt the fashion world too. We chat with Julie Colombino about her label Deux Mains.

And, Orlando’s getting ready for the Florida Music Festival next week- three days of free music and dozens of bands. We’ll hear music from one of those bands- South Florida’s Yardij join us in the studio.