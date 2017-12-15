Intersection: Photographing Powerful Rocket Launches

When you see a rocket streaking through the central Florida sky, you can bet Michael Seely was at the launch pad, hours before liftoff, wading through clouds of mosquitoes and early morning dew to capture the few seconds of a rocket launching into the sky.

By day, Seeley is a healthcare executive, but his passion for space gets him up early mornings to set up launch shots that have graced the pages of National Geographic and Smithsonian Magazine.

Here are a few of his favorite shots: