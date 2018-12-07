Intersection: Pediatricians Applaud E-Cigarette Restrictions
Federal authorities are moving to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes at gas stations and convenience stores.
It’s part of a push to get e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers.
Vaping advocates say it will have an impact on people who are using e-cigarettes to try to quit smoking… but pediatricians say the restrictions are a good first step.
For more we’re joined by Dr. Candice Jones, a pediatrician in Pine Hills, Orlando.
