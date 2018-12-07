 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Pediatricians Applaud E-Cigarette Restrictions

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Federal authorities are moving to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes at gas stations and convenience stores.

It’s part of a push to get e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers.

Vaping advocates say it will have an impact on people who are using e-cigarettes to try to quit smoking… but pediatricians say the restrictions are a good first step.

For more we’re joined by Dr. Candice Jones, a pediatrician in Pine Hills, Orlando.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP