Intersection: Pediatricians Applaud E-Cigarette Restrictions

Federal authorities are moving to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes at gas stations and convenience stores.

It’s part of a push to get e-cigarettes out of the hands of teenagers.

Vaping advocates say it will have an impact on people who are using e-cigarettes to try to quit smoking… but pediatricians say the restrictions are a good first step.

For more we’re joined by Dr. Candice Jones, a pediatrician in Pine Hills, Orlando.