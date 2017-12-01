Intersection: Paying For Oxycontin, SunTrax & Gold Tone Banjos

Florida Blue will no longer fund OxyContin. The state’s biggest health insurer says it will instead fund a different painkiller that’s more difficult to crush and misuse.

It’s the latest twist in the opioid epidemic but what kind of impact will it have on chronic pain sufferers? And will it have the desired effect of curbing abuse of pain medication?

Then, SunTrax- broke ground last month. It’s an experimental test track for autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles that’s being developed in Polk County. We’ll revisit our tour of the site – and a conversation about how the technology could change the way we drive.

And a visit to a banjo factory in Cocoa.