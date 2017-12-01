 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Paying For Oxycontin, SunTrax & Gold Tone Banjos

by (WMFE)

Florida Blue will no longer fund OxyContin. The state’s biggest health insurer says it will instead fund a different painkiller that’s more difficult to crush and misuse.

It’s the latest twist in the opioid epidemic but what kind of impact will it have on chronic pain sufferers? And will it have the desired effect of curbing abuse of pain medication?

Then, SunTrax- broke ground last month. It’s an experimental test track for autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles that’s being developed in Polk County. We’ll revisit our tour of the site – and a conversation about how the technology could change the way we drive.

And a visit to a banjo factory in Cocoa.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

