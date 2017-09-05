 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Orlando’s Vietnamese Heritage

by (WMFE)
Anh Do and Ricky Ly. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

As PBS prepares to air The Vietnam War, a documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, WUCF is highlighting Orlando’s Vietnamese community with a series of videos.

Ricky Ly, the founder of the Tasty Chomps food blog stops by with former Miss Vietnam Florida, Anh Do to talk about how the next generation of Vietnamese Americans keeps in touch with its roots in the Sunshine State.

For an in-depth look at Orlando’s Vietnamese community, go to WMFE’s Little Vietnam series.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

