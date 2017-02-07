 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Orlando’s GLBT History On Display

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The shooting at Pulse nightclub last June focused the attention of the world’s media on Orlando and the city’s LGBT community.

The response to that mass shooting is one part of an exhibit at the Orange County History Center, which traces GLBT history in Central Florida from last century to the present day.

Michael Perkins, executive director of the history center, takes us on a tour of that exhibit.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP