Intersection: Orlando’s 1st Mobile Hygiene Truck

Good personal hygiene is important to promoting good health. But what about those who don’t have access to the necessities needed to maintain good personal hygiene?

Briana Daniel is a UCF grad and the Executive Director of Street Team Movement. The Street Team Movement tries to help the homeless community acquire certain necessities that are often overlooked.

Street Team Movement recently unveiled Ebenezer, the first mobile hygiene truck for the homeless.

“The original truck that were wanting was a mobile shower truck,” said Daniel. She said the community may not have been ready for a shower truck, but this hygiene truck is a good step in the right direction towards the showers.

Daniel said donations are coming from all over.

“We actually have a lot of business people that come and if we’re at laundry they’ll drop off two, three toiletries at a time. People that just..they travel for a living,” said Daniel. She said all the items add up pretty fast.

Ebenezer will be accompanied by three different tents. One tent for haircuts with a rotation between a nail technician and a massage therapists. The second tent will have healthcare professionals that will provide general physicals and health screenings. Lastly, the third tent will be a job services tent.

“The vision has changed of what I thought hygiene was. It has shifted a bit and we’ve been able to adapt well,” said Daniel.

Daniel said they will be rolling out Ebenezer three times a week by the time February comes around.

“This is going to be our first mobile hygiene truck,” said Daniel. “Like I said, it’s a gateway because on the other side of that gate does lie a mobile shower truck and we are definitely going to be getting one.”