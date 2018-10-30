 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Orlando LGBTQ Community Alarmed By Reports Of Memo

Jordyn Victoria Laos (l) and Christopher Cuevas. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Reports of a memo outlining a plan by the Trump administration to narrow the definition of gender have sparked fear and resolve in the LGBTQ community

Over the weekend, members of Orlando’s LGBTQ community gathered in front of City Hall to rally around the phrase that’s become a hashtag in the last couple weeks: “We won’t be erased.”

QLatinX executive director Christopher Cuevas and Trans rights advocate Jordyn Victoria Laos join intersection for a conversation about what’s next for the community. They say they’re reassured by the support they’ve received from city leaders, but nervous about what the federal government may do to roll back transgender rights.


