 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Orlando Fringe

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Peter Michael Marino and Mike Marinaccio. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando Fringe kicks off today- 14 days of theater, music, comedy and more. Festival producer Mike Marinaccio and Peter Michael Marino, who has a solo show in the festival, talk about how the festival has grown, 26 years after it started.

Marinaccio says the 166 shows in the festival include everything from music to comedy to a wrestling match.

“I’m right now in the process of begging them to let me take part in it, because it’s been a bucket list thing of mine forever to get body slammed by a professional wrestler,” says Marinaccio.

Marino says you’d be crazy not to check out one of the shows at Fringe.

“It’s just so easy to sit at home and watch Netflix,” says Marino.

“You really need a good reason to get out of the house, and the kind of stuff that you see at Fringe Festivals, even more so than Broadway I would say, is the kind of stuff you can not see anywhere else.”


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP