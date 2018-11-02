 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Orlando Faith Leaders Reflect On Synagogue Shooting

by (WMFE)
Rabbi Steve Engel, Reverend Bryan Fulwider & Imam Muhammad Musri. Photo: Matthew Peddie. WMFE

Six days ago eleven people were shot to death inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The grief, shock and anger over the shooting has reached far beyond the Tree of Life synagogue and the Jewish community.

On this episode of Intersection we’re joined by the Rabbi Steve Engel, Imam Muhammad Musri and Reverend Bryan Fulwider for a conversation about keeping the faith in the face of a tragedy in a house of worship.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

