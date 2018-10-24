Intersection: Orange County Sheriff’s Race; NASA Education; Political Cartoons

Top issues for Orange County sheriff candidates include school safety, tackling the homicide rate and putting more resources into policing a growing county

On this episode of Intersection, conversations with the candidates for Orange County sheriff. John Mina is retiring from his position as Orlando Police Chief- his last day at OPD is this friday. Joe Lopez is a retired Florida Highway patrol chief who now heads up security at Disney’s Epcot. And Darryl Sheppard says he’s running to bring more transparency and accountability to the office.

Then- how a trip to space camp led to a career working to inspire the next generation of young minds in the quest to explore beyond planet earth. A conversation with NASA education specialist Lynn Dotson.

And- the power of the pen- or the tablet. Andy Marlette and Dana Summers talk about political cartoons in the time of Trump.