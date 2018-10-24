 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Orange County Sheriff’s Race; NASA Education; Political Cartoons

Top issues for Orange County sheriff candidates include school safety, tackling the homicide rate and putting more resources into policing a growing county

On this episode of Intersection,  conversations with the candidates for Orange County sheriff. John Mina is retiring from his position as Orlando Police Chief- his last day at OPD is this friday. Joe Lopez is a retired Florida Highway patrol chief who now heads up security at Disney’s Epcot. And Darryl Sheppard says he’s running to bring more transparency and accountability to the office.

Then- how a trip to space camp led to a career working to inspire the next generation of young minds in the quest to explore beyond planet earth. A conversation with NASA education specialist Lynn Dotson.

And- the power of the pen- or the tablet. Andy Marlette and Dana Summers talk about political cartoons in the time of Trump. 


