Intersection


Intersection: Orange County Sheriff Cracks Down On Pine Hills Crime

by (WMFE)
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

A spate of killings in Pine Hills last year prompted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orlando Police Department to launch Operation RISE, beefing up law enforcement patrols in the area. Then came the manhunt for Markeith Loyd. Police say he shot and killed Orlando police officer Debra Clayton as she approached him outside a Pine Hills Walmart. Loyd was already a suspect in the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings sat down with us to discuss results from the crime crackdown, and the relationship between law enforcement and Pine Hills residents.


Matthew Peddie

