 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Nursing Home Deaths, “Ask Me Another” & Hip Hop Artist Niko Is

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

After residents at a nursing home in South Florida died following a power outage at a South Florida nursing home the state suspended the nursing home’s license.

A criminal investigation’s been launched and now Florida Governor Rick Scott’s ordered nursing homes and assisted living facilities to get back up generators.

But questions remain: who bears the blame and how do you protect nursing home residents during a disaster?

NPR’s Ask Me Another is one of the nerdiest game shows on the radio. So what do you have to do to get on the show? Host Ophira Eisenberg explains. And Jonathan Coulton talks about how he comes up with the songs for Ask Me Another.

Then, Orlando rapper Niko Is has a distinct voice blending the influences of American hip hop with the sounds of his birthplace: Brazil. Niko joins us to talk about his journey from school rap battles to the world stage.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP