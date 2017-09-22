Intersection: Nursing Home Deaths, “Ask Me Another” & Hip Hop Artist Niko Is

After residents at a nursing home in South Florida died following a power outage at a South Florida nursing home the state suspended the nursing home’s license.

A criminal investigation’s been launched and now Florida Governor Rick Scott’s ordered nursing homes and assisted living facilities to get back up generators.

But questions remain: who bears the blame and how do you protect nursing home residents during a disaster?

NPR’s Ask Me Another is one of the nerdiest game shows on the radio. So what do you have to do to get on the show? Host Ophira Eisenberg explains. And Jonathan Coulton talks about how he comes up with the songs for Ask Me Another.

Then, Orlando rapper Niko Is has a distinct voice blending the influences of American hip hop with the sounds of his birthplace: Brazil. Niko joins us to talk about his journey from school rap battles to the world stage.